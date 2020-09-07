‘Physics or Chemistry’: Angy, protagonist of another ‘reunion’ of the cast

The nostalgic people of the series that aired on Antena 3 between 2008 and 2011 are looking forward to the premiere of FoQ: The Reunion. Fiction is one of the most anticipated of the new television course but, before reaching Atresplayer Premium, fans can enjoy another ‘reunion’ in which it is evident that there is still a lot of ‘chemistry’ among its protagonists, which they wasted on Angy Fernández’s birthday.

The winner of Your face is familiar to me He was turning 30 years old and the celebration did not miss some of his cast mates. Javier Calvo (Fer), Andrea Duro (Yoli), Adam Jezierski (Gorka), Andrés Cheung (Jan), Sandra Blázquez (Alma) and Leonor Martín (Cova) 2020 did not miss the birthday party of the actress who gave life to Paula Blasco. “30. Different year, but laughing a lot, as always. I am already a WOMAN. Thank you for the congratulations.

I love you, “wrote the honoree.

Filming has already started

On a professional level, the group has already gotten back into their characters to record the miniseries FoQ: The reunion. Andrea Duro herself has shared the image of the jacket with which the two new chapters in the history of the Zurbarán boys begin.

But … who will be in this reboot? Well, many of those who were part of the original cast among them Maxi Iglesias, Ana Milan, Angy Fernández, Adrián Rodríguez, Adam Jezierski, Blanca Romero, Marc Clotet and Andrés Cheung. They will once again get into the shoes of Cabano, Olimpia, Yoli and other mythical characters so that we can see what happened to each of them ten years after they left the school where we met them.

A special event, the wedding of Yoli (Andrea Duro) is the reason that will return the former students to high school. In this reunion, the young people will see that they have all changed over time, although some of them seem to have trouble remembering who they were. Or maybe what one of them wants to forget is that, in reality, for all these years they have been keeping a secret. A secret that cost him a friendship.

