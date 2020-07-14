‘Philadelphia Stories’, with Cary Grant, in ‘Classic Movie Days’

Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn) is a modern and flirtatious girl, the daughter of some millionaires living in Philadelphia. After obtaining the divorce with which she was her husband, she decides to commit again, this time with George Kitredge (John Howard). Dexter Haven (Cary Grant), her ex-husband, appears at the wedding accompanied by a writer named Macauly Connor (James Stewart). Tracy believes that this is a journalist who comes to write a report on the Lord family scandals and treats him with great courtesy, provoking jealousy of George, who leaves without the ceremony being held.

The last movie that brought Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn together

Philadelphia Stories is the film adaptation of the play, of the same title, published by Philip Barry. Donald Ogden Stewart y Waldo Salt they took care of adapting a script that George Cukor He took the opportunity to bring one of his great films to the big screen, just one year after succeeding with gone With the Wind (1939). Of the six Oscars the feature film chose, he won two, in the categories of Best Adapted Screenplay and Main Actor –James Stewart-.

The main key to the success, for which this romantic comedy had a great impact at the time, was its spectacular cast. Cukor had a triumvirate of stars, made up of Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn y James Stewart. Thanks to Philadelphia Stories, Grant and Hepburn added their fourth film together, after starring Silvia’s great adventure (1935), Live to enjoy (1938) and The beast of my girl (1938).

The Philadelphia Story. EE.UU., 1940. Comedia. 112 min. Dir.: George Cukor. Int.: Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart, Ruth Hussey, John Howard, Roland Young, John Halliday, Mary Nash.

