PewDiePie’s ‘Congratulation’ To T-Series After Reaching No. 1 On YouTube

It lastly over. T-series has formally received. Properly if Pewdiepie accepts this then T-series has really Received. Within the newest video Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka Pewdiepie really ‘Congratulates’ T-series for taking on his channel and turning into the No. 1 most subscribed youtube channel.

So, Jokes apart Felix simply launched a video titles ‘Congratulation’ through which Felix is sarcastically congratulating the Indian report label and movie manufacturing firm for getting forward within the ‘Subscriber Race’.

Within the video he identified the way it took a “huge company entity with each track in Bollywood,” to defeat him together with revealing shady enterprise practices that T-series did in its early day by saying, “Now you’re at primary, hope you probably did nothing incorrect/ Like beginning your enterprise by promoting pirated songs.”

Felix additionally accused Bhushan Kumar, T-Series’ CEO to have evaded tax and having connections with Indian mafia however he emphasised that it was only a ‘joke.’

One other Fashionable Youtuber Mr. Beast additionally made a cameo on the finish of the video clapping sarcastically on T sequence’ win. Mr. Beast had beforehand supported Pewdiepie on quite a few events, going so far as shopping for billboards advertisements to indicate ‘Subscribe to Pewdiepie’ Banner and received folks to put on sweatshirts that learn ‘Sub 2 PewDiePie’ on the 2019 Tremendous Bowl.

Stephen Gostkowski misses the 46-yard FG! pic.twitter.com/jEUct0ObCr — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2019

Bhushan Kumar additionally received into the ‘battle,’ urging T sequence’ Indian viewer to subscribe to T sequence and make it the largest channel on youtube.