Peter’s Mom Watched Her Son Get Fed to the Wolves and Clapped for the Wolves – Moose Gazette

Welcome to Episode 41 of A Pretty Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Info’s unofficial Bachelor Nation current. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise strong member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Info Evaluations & Ideas Editor Liam Mathews recap Half 2 of the finale of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. The season finale was all about Barbara Weber, who destroyed her family on keep TV on account of she favored Peter’s genuine various, Hannah Ann, and didn’t like Madison, with whom he’s going to uncover a attainable relationship. Barb turned her once more on her son when he wished her assist primarily the most on account of he made a various she didn’t agree with, regardless of the undeniable fact that it’s his life, not hers. We’ve certainly not seen an ending pretty like this, from Peter and Hannah Ann’s ill-advised engagement to their breakup, to Madi’s return and Barb’s horrifying hatred of the woman her son loves. Not lower than Hannah Ann and Madison received right here out of this wanting good, on account of no one in Peter’s family did.

