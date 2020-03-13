Pete Buttigieg, Hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ Jokes About Presidential Bid: “Turns Out I Was About 40 Years Too Young And 38 Years Too Gay”

In Pete Buttigieg’s visitor internet hosting stint earlier than an audience-less Jimmy Kimmel Stay on Thursday, he gave generally awkward and largely amusing monologue, carried out in a humorous skit after which seemed surprisingly relaxed behind the late-night host’s desk interviewing his visitors.

The present, which tapes in Hollywood, canceled its studio viewers due to fears of the unfold of the coronavirus, one thing that Buttigieg addressed in his opening remarks.

“Imagine me when I say — that the resolve of our nation is powerful. Our beliefs run deep, and America will all the time be America,” he stated. “Actually, right here resides proof of that.”

Then the present ran a clip of Fox’s Masked Singer from Wednesday, by which Sarah Palin, in a bear outfit, rapped Child Acquired Again.

“That’s going to be me in three months, isn’t it?” Buttigieg stated.

Buttigieg’s greatest quips have been self deprecating, notably when speaking about his presidential marketing campaign.

“You already know some folks have been skeptical about me internet hosting a present like this,” Buttigieg stated. “They’re like “you’re too inexperienced… you’ll by no means be a great late night time host.”

“Effectively, lots of people stated I’d by no means get elected President – and I confirmed them!”

He additionally made a number of jokes about his younger age, and the notion that he had too little expertise for the White Home — and some about his style sense.

“Operating for president was a tremendous expertise,” he stated. “The assist my marketing campaign acquired was unbelievable and I actually thought we had a shot.

“Seems I was about 40 years too younger and 38 years too homosexual.”

One other instance: “Though we didn’t win, we did obtain some fairly huge milestones. I’m the primary homosexual particular person to ever win a presidential main or caucus. And the primary homosexual man in thirty years to put on pleated pants.”

He additionally talked about dropping out of the presidential race, getting in a singe at certainly one of his rivals: “What can I say? Some candidates know when it’s time to get out of the race, and a few candidates are Tulsi Gabbard.”

The primary visitor was becoming for Buttigieg, an enormous Star Trek fan: Patrick Stewart. “He’s accountable for a fictional star fleet. Identical to Mike Pence,” Buttigieg stated.

The interview was laden with mutual reward, however Buttigieg appeared comfy within the format because the one asking the questions and providing the occasional anecdote. Stewart then gave ultra-fan Buttigieg a signed, authentic Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology script.

After that, visitor LeVar Burton hosted a recreation of Star Trek data, “Who’s The Captain Now,?” with Stewart and Buttigieg within the scorching seat to reply.

In one of many skits, Buttigieg went business-to-business down Hollywood Boulevard, searching for a job, earlier than getting an interview at Wetzel’s Pretzels. He finally ends up getting a tryout handing out samples on the Stroll of Fame.