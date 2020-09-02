‘Perfect Life’: filming begins for season 2 with the same cast

Perfect life will begin filming its second season on Monday, September 7. The acclaimed series, created by Leticia dolera, obtained with its first season a great success endorsed by the audience, critics and festivals such as CANNESERIES, which elevated it as Best Series and recognized the leading trio with a Special Performance Award. Also, Perfect life has won two Feroz Awards, for best comedy series and best supporting actor for Enric Auquer.

Movistar +, In collaboration with Film Cutting and Making and, in association with Beta Film, will produce this second season of 6 25-minute episodes that will begin filming on September 7 and that will premiere in 2021 exclusively on Movistar +. Beta Film will distribute the series in the international market.

In this second season Perfect life it reconsiders how we manage our life expectancies versus what our life really is. In the key of a dramatic comedy, María, Cris and Esther will once again be surprised by fears and longings about love, the couple, motherhood or family. And, when you least expect it, life turns around again.

Two new directors

Perfect life is a series created by Leticia dolera, who signs the script next to Manuel Burque. The direction of this second season will be in charge of the own Leticia Dolera, Lucia Alemany (‘The innocence’, two Goya nominations) e Irene Moray (‘Suc de Síndria’, Goya to the fiction short film).

Leticia Pain, Celia freijeiro and Aixa Villagrán they play the leading female trio. Enric Auquer, Goya for the best new actor in 2020 and recognized with the Feroz Award for the best supporting actor for his portrayal of Gari in the series, repeats his character in this second season.

