Penelope Cruz, Jack Sparrow’s ex in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Mysterious Tides’

When Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) meets again a woman he had met years ago (Penelope Cruz), not sure if it is love or if she is an unscrupulous swindler who is using it to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. To all this, Jack is captured by Queen Anne’s Revenge, the ship of the fearsome pirate Blackbeard (Ian McShane), which forces him to join his crew, which will make him live an unexpected adventure in which he does not know who inspires him more fear if Blackbeard or that woman who returns from the past.

The reunion of Penélope Cruz and Rob Marshall

On mysterious tides is the fourth installment in the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean and first in which there was Spanish representation in the cast, with Penelope Cruz -in the next, Salazar’s revenge (2017), her husband participated Javier Bardem– and Oscar Jaenada, who played a role with little weight in the plot. This penultimate part of Jack Sparrow’s adventures was based on the novel by Tim Powers, titled On strange coasts, published in 1987.

For the first time in the saga of Walt disney, Keira Knightley y Orlando Bloom they fell out of a cast that remained under the leadership of Johnny Depp. Who was not there either Gore Verbinski, who hung his post as director of Pirates of the Caribbean after completing the trilogy with In the end of the world (2007). The direction passed to Rob Marshall, who already directed Penelope Cruz in Nine (2009) and triumphed with Memories of a Geisha (2005) and Chicago (2002).

The presence of Keith Richards among the cast members. The guitarist of The Rolling Stones I participate in Pirates of the Caribbean for the second time, after being part of the cast of the film In the end of the world (2007).

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. EE.UU., 2011. Aventuras. 141 min. Dir.: Rob Marshall. Int.: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Penélope Cruz, Ian McShane, Sam Claflin, Kevin McNally, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Óscar Jaenada, Keith Richards.

