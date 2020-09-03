Pedro García Aguado participates in the boycott of HBO due to the controversy of the ‘Patria’ cartel

The last poster of HBO to promote Homeland

is raising blisters. Not even Fernando Aramburu, author of the novel, is happy. And, although it is common to see discussions on social networks and promises to boycott series and companies (in this case, Homeland and HBO), it is rarer to meet a well-known television host like Pedro García Aguado participating in this boycott.

“We are all part of this story,” he posted on Twitter in reference to the poster’s promotional phrase. And what does it mean for the Olympic medalist turned presenter? Well, unsubscribe from the content platform as made clear with a screenshot.









The decision surprises more than anything because he has not even been able to see an episode of Homeland to understand whether the series written by Aitor Gabilondo relativizes the suffering of ETA victims. Until September 27, when the first season will be released, the focus of fiction will not be known.

The poster, for the record, has also aroused some rejection in Fernando Aramburu, who has described it as a “mistake” although he wanted to clarify that the promotional material should be differentiated from the final work: “I attribute the poster to a marketing strategy that I do not share. It violates a rule that I imposed on myself when I wrote my book: not to lose sight of the pain of the victims of terrorism, to treat them with the empathy and affection they deserve. The series, in my opinion, does. “











HBO, on the other hand, has defended its publicity stunt and relies on the critical spirit of the subscribers: “When we deal with complex topics in our series, we rely on the good judgment of our audience to judge them once they have seen them in their entirety. It is no different in this case ”.

Be that as it may, with your withdrawal from HBO Spain, Most likely Aguado has brought even more looks to the (now undoubtedly) long-awaited adaptation of Patria with the hashtag #BoicotHBO still hot on social networks, largely precisely to defend the platform for betting on a project like this.









