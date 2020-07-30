‘Peaky Blinders’: this will be the title of the premiere chapter of season 6

The followers of Peaky Blinders from around the world are eager to know what will happen after the tense ending of season 5. Days before the recording of season 6 began, the coronavirus pandemic forced the break of the shoot and the writer Steven Knight took the opportunity to make changes in the script.

Once the restrictions were lifted, the Peaky Blinders production team entered into talks to figure out when filming could resume from season six. Screenwriter Steven has acknowledged that the pandemic and social distancing restrictions have impacted the next series. “We have had to change some things due to the actors’ schedules“He revealed in an interview for the Peaky Blinders official website.”I’ve reviewed the scripts, so I think some things have changed for the better“.

For now, what has been revealed from season 6 has been the title of the first chapter: it will be called Black Day.

Steven Knight’s confessions

“Obviously, the main concern is everyone’s safety. Once we are sure we can do the series and keep everyone safe, we will start “Steven went on to reveal how he approaches writing and developing the Shelby family story:”The way I write is a little strange. I try not to think too consciously about it, I try to see what comes out, it’s almost like letting your fingers write the script. I’m not really sitting at the keyboard thinking“.

He continued: “I have a vague idea of ​​where the plot will go, but the most important thing is that I really know the characters very well, so I tend to let them go ahead and talk to each other. Tommy has said this. I know what Arthur is going to say. And ‘when Arthur says that, I know exactly what Tommy is going to sayr“.

