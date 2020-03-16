TELEVISION

‘Peaky Blinders’ & ‘Line Of Duty’ The Latest Coronavirus Casualties

March 16, 2020
BBC dramas Peaky Blinders and Line Of Responsibility are the most recent reveals to fall foul of coronavirus.

Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Side Productions have postponed manufacturing on Peaky Blinders, whereas World Productions has suspended filming on Line Of Responsibility. Each reveals are of their sixth season.

A BBC spokeswoman stated: “In gentle of the unfold of Covid-19, after a lot consideration, the producers Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Side Productions of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Responsibility S6 have suspended filming, each in session with and supported by the BBC.

“We’ll proceed to assessment all productions on a case-by-case foundation and can proceed to observe the most recent information and recommendation from the Overseas Workplace, World Well being Group and Public Well being England.”

The BBC spokeswoman didn’t elaborate on the size of the filming hiatus on each reveals. Selections on different reveals in manufacturing are being thought-about on a case-by-case foundation. It follows Deadline revealing that Netflix’s The Witcher was the primary drama made within the UK to be halted by coronavirus.

Information of the Peaky Blinders and Line Of Responsibility shutdowns was first reported by The Guardian.

