‘Patriots Day’ and terror at the Boston Marathon

Ed Davis (Mark Wahlberg), Boston Police Commissioner, is in charge of investigating the events of the Boston Marathon in 2013, when the explosion of several bombs caused a high number of victims and serious consequences in those affected. The investigation will take you around the city to try to hunt down the terrorists behind the attack.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Based on real events

On Monday April 15, 2013, in the final stretch of the Boston Marathon they exploded two homemade pumps that caused the death of three people and almost 300 injured. The film is based on that fact Patriot day, directed by Peter Berg, who also collaborated in the writing of the script to bring this story to the big screen. Among the different cross stories that emerge during the feature film, it is Mark Wahlberg the one that acquires greater prominence, leading a cast in which the performances of John Goodman and Kevin Bacon.

Patriots Day. EE.UU., 2016. Thriller. 130 min. Dir.: Peter Berg. Int.: Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman, Kevin Bacon, J.K. Simmons, Michelle Monaghan, Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Wolff.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.