Patrick Swayze Seeks Justice in ‘With His Own Law’

Truman Gates (Patrick Swayze) abandons his home in the Appalachian Mountains to become a Chicago Police Officer. Following the murder of his brother at the hands of a gangster, Truman hopes that justice will be done through legal channels. However, when his older brother comes to town willing to apply the Talion Law, Truman will be faced with a difficult dilemma, because his respect for the law collides with his family’s desires for revenge.

Liam Neeson and Helen Hunt, luxury reinforcements

After the premiere of Executor (1986) and Hamburger hill (1987), John Irvin linked, in the 80s, three action feature films when he took to the big screen With its own law. For this film, the American director had Patrick Swayze As a great protagonist, a role for which he did not receive very good reviews, proof of this is the Razzie, as the worst actor, to whom he was nominated.

Among the cast members, the presence of Liam Neeson, who was then in full maturity as an actor, and Helen Hunt, who years after this film would win the first and only Oscar of his career, for his performance in Better … impossible (1997).

Next of Kin. EE.UU., 1989. Thriller. 111 min. Dir.: John Irvin. Int.: Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson, Adam Baldwin, Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Ben Stiller, Andreas Katsulas, Michael J. Pollard, Ted Levine, Del Close.

