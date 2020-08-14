Patrick, SpongeBob’s best friend, will have his own series

Nickelodeon’s marine universe expands. Patricio, the best friend of Sponge Bob, will have its own spin-off in which the same technical team of the original series is already working. As you advance Deadline, the fiction starring the marine star, which will be titled The Patrick Star Show It will have a first 13 chapters focused on his family, so Bikini Bottom is preparing to welcome new characters. Of course, the regulars of SpongeBob will also make an appearance in the new series.

In its original version, Patricio Estrella will continue to have the voice of Bill Fagerbakke, who has dubbed him since his birth in 1999.

Larry BusaccaGetty Images

In early 2019, Nickelodeon’s president Brian Robbins announced that the network would develop several spin-off projects featuring the characters from SpongeBob SquarePants. The first to get the green light was Kamp Koral, the prequel to SpongeBob created with the 3D animation technique that could arrive on CBS in early 2021. The series would tell the childhood of the sea sponge when he went to summer camps with his friends.

The new spin-off of SpongeBob would be the second to be launched after the one he will star in calamardo, the grumpy octopus of the series. Taking into account his passion for the clarinet, the series, which according to The New York Times could soon land on Netflix, would be more musical.

Created in 1999 by the late Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, SpongeBob follows the nautical adventures of SpongeBob and his underwater friends. Animated fiction has reigned among the smallest for two decades and has been broadcast in more than 208 countries and territories, translated into more than 55 languages ​​and with an average of more than 100 million viewers each quarter.

