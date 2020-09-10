‘Patria’: The first chapter will premiere on Telecinco

The expected premiere of Homeland it will be available to everyone. The series copies the strategy that followed with The Mandalorian, whose preview took place in Cuatro, and will broadcast its first open episode. In this way, fiction seeks to hook viewers so that later they go to HBO Spain, a platform that will premiere the September 27th the first two episodes of the series based on the novel by Fernando Aramburu, and then it will launch a new one every Sunday until the end of the 8 that make up its season, of which we have been able to see a new trailer.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Telecinco has not yet communicated the date of a launch that was born with controversy after the presentation of the posters with the slogan “We are all part of this story”. In the image, a crying woman was seen embracing a man killed in an ETA attack, and in the other half a naked man on the ground (supposedly an ETA terrorist tortured by police officers) while behind people they watched him indifferently.

The campaign raised blisters and was criticized even by Aramburu, who assured that it was “a mistake” and that he did not comply “A rule that I set for myself when I wrote my book: not to lose sight of the pain of the victims of terrorism, to treat them with the empathy and affection they deserve. The series, in my opinion, does”, he assured after having had the opportunity to see the 8 chapters.

The synopsis of ‘Patria’

Elena Irureta (Bittori) and Ane Gabarain (Miren) give life to the two friends separated by terrorism. Bittori, from her forced exile in San Sebastián, living with the ghost of El Txato (José Ramón Soroiz) her murdered husband; and Miren, radicalized by maternal instinct while her son Joxe Mari (Jon Olivares) advances within the structure of the band. After the announcement of the ceasefire by the terrorist organization, the need to know the truth about the death of her husband makes Bittori return to her town, something that will disturb many of her former neighbors and especially Miren, who He continues to resist facing the consequences of the past.

Homeland, With We are who we are, Luca Guadagnino’s first series will be the special screenings in the Official Section of the San Sebastián International Film Festival, from September 18 to 21.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io