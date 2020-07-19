‘Passengers’, the space adventure of Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence

After the impact with a large meteorite, an interstellar spacecraft traveling on autopilot to a distant planet carrying thousands of people, has a fault in one of the hibernation capsules. As a result Jim Preston (Chris Pratt), one of the passengers, wakes up ninety years before the end of the trip. Being completely alone on the ship, Jim tries his best to hibernate again, but after a year he gives up. His mental state begins to falter as he begins to obsess over waking Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence), one of the passengers inside its hibernation capsule.

After succeeding with The Imitation Game (Descifrando Enigma) (2014), a film that won the Oscar in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay and garnered very good reviews, Morten Tyldum he embarked on his first science fiction feature film directing Passengers. This film did not have the same impact as the previous one by the Norwegian director, but it also got into the race for the Oscars, this time with a nomination for Best Soundtrack and another for Best Production Design.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt’s First Time

The great protagonists of Passengers son Chris Pratt y Jennifer Lawrence, thus coinciding in their only work together, to date. Among the rest of the cast members, the presence of Laurence Fishburne, Andy García y Michael Sheen, these last two sharing project for the second time, only two years after doing it in Kill the messenger (2014).

Passengers. EE.UU., 2016. Science Fiction. 116 min. Dir .: Morten Tyldum. Int .: Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne, Andy García, Julee Cerda, Kara Flowers.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.