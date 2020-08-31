‘Pasapalabra’: Roberto Leal tests positive for coronavirus and Manel Fuentes will be the substitute

The presenter Roberto Leal has communicated today that after doing a PCR test tested positive for Covid-19, so it must pass the quarantine and will be low in the next Pasapalabra recordings. “I tell you that while I was at home on vacation, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m fine. I had mild symptoms and am recovering. As soon as the quarantine passes, I will return to the charge. Do not worry“, Leal announced on his Twitter account.

He himself has certified that it is in good condition and that have only had mild symptoms from which he is currently recovering.

The Antena 3 presenter nevertheless assured that the program continues without further setbacks. “My partner Manel Fuentes will be in charge of taking charge until I return. Thanks, Manel!“reported Roberto Leal.

Whoever was the presenter of OT He also wanted to send a message of strength to those who are in his situation: “Much encouragement to all of you who are also going through this situation. Force“He said in another tweet.

A surprise in ‘Pasapalabra’

It is being an important week for Pass word. In addition to the positive in covid of Roberto Leal, he has launched a campaign where he could be announcing that this next week we will have a winner. Let us remember that his two contestants are Nacho and Pablo two charismatic young men who have given a lot to talk about in recent weeks.

“Next week something will happen in Pasapalabra that will not leave you indifferent“, so reads the message on the program’s official Twitter account, where this Monday, August 31, will put into play 544,000 euros. So far the contestant Pablo has accumulated a total of 46,200 euros, while his partner Nacho’s jackpot amounts to 35,400 euros.

