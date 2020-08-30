‘Papillon’, the story of a real escape

Henri Charrière (Charlie hunnam), known by the nickname Papillon‘, He is in jail for a crime he has not committed. The penalty imposed on him is life imprisonment, for which he is sent to a prison in French Guiana. In that prison, he will save the life of another prisoner, Louis Dega (Rami Malek), a document forger who decides to help him escape. Together they plan the most incredible escape plan to get out of jail while saving all kinds of security.

Before Rami Malek won the Oscar

Papillon is the remake of the movie of the same title as Franklin J. Schaffner took to the big screen in 1973, based on the homonymous book of the memoirs of the own Henri Charrière. In this more current film, the Danish director Michael Noer he was in charge of directing what was his first American-produced film.

The great protagonist of the feature film was Charlie hunnam, stepping into the skin of Papillon himself, but shared head of cast with a Rami Malek that he was about to achieve great world fame. Papillon It was released just a year before the Los Angeles actor played Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), a role for which he would win the Oscar.

Papillon. USA, 2017. Thriller. 133 min. Dir .: Michael Noer. Int .: Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Tommy Flanagan, Roland Møller, Eve Hewson, Ian Beattie, Michael Socha, Yorick Van Wageningen, Nina Senicar.

