Pantheon: AMC Greenlights Animated Drama With Two-Season Order

In response to Choice, AMC has picked up a two-season order for the animated sci-fi drama Pantheon, based on a sequence of fast tales by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, aka, human consciousness uploaded to the cloud. The one-hour sequence from creator Craig Silverstein will grow to be the first animated current AMC has ever greenlit.

The first season will embody eight-episode whereas specializing within the character of Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from any person on-line. The stranger is shortly revealed to be her simply these days deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been uploaded to the cloud following an experimental damaging thoughts scan. David is the first of a model new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI”, nevertheless he’s not going to be the ultimate, as a world conspiracy unfolds that threatens to set off a model new kind of world warfare.

“Pantheon is an entertaining and provocative sequence about personal relationships and what happens to them when the boundary of life is away from the human state of affairs,” talked about Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Leisure Group and AMC Studios. “And we’re making an attempt to push totally different boundaries proper right here too, in making an animated drama that targets to be every bit as transferring, immersive and visceral as any premium, live-action scripted sequence. We’re fortunate to have unbelievable provide supplies from Ken Liu, one of many essential celebrated science fiction writers at work within the current day, and we’re delighted to as quickly as as soon as extra be working with Craig Silverstein. Every of these writers know how to weave the intimate and the epic into a sturdy story.”

Silverstein (Flip: Washington’s Spies, Nikita) will write and performance showrunner on the sequence. Liu will act as a consulting producer with AMC Studios producing. Titmouse (Giant Mouth, Bless the Harts) will current the animation for the current.

