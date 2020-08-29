‘Pajarico’, by Carlos Saura, in ‘History of our cinema’

Manu (Alejandro Martinez), who has just turned ten years old, makes his first trip to Murcia to spend some time with his paternal family while his parents file for divorce. Surrounded by orchards, sea, nature and an exuberant and warm family, Manu will discover the first signs of his life as an adult. In addition, he will meet his cousin Fuensanta (Dafne Fernandez) a girl with whom he will feel something unknown to him, until then, and with whom he will establish a very special relationship.

The beginnings of Dafne Fernández

Carlos Saura rated Birdie like your movie “More sentimental”, a job in which, in addition to directing, he was also in charge of writing the script. With this story, where childhood plays a very important role in the plot, the Goya winner for Ay Carmela! (1990) won over audiences at the Montreal Festival and was awarded the Best Director award.

Francisco Rabal He was the leader of a cast where a very young woman also appears Dafne Fernandez, then just beginning her acting career. Both would return to the orders of Carlos Saura in Goya in Bordeaux (1999), again with Paco as the main protagonist. In addition, in the film that is broadcast tonight, the presence of Alejandro Martinez, who after this film said goodbye to the world of cinema when he was just a child.

Esp., 1997. Drama. 100 min. Dir .: Carlos Saura. Int .: Francisco Rabal, Manuel Bandera, Alejandro Martínez, Juan Luis Galiardo, María Luisa San José, Dafne Fernández, Borja Elgea, Eusebio Lázaro.

