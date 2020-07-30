Paige Spara’s true love outside ‘The Good Doctor’

The outcome of the third season of The Good Doctor marked a before and after in the medical drama. Not only for the tragic death of one of his most beloved characters, Dr. Neil Meléndez (Nicholas González), but also for the romantic end of the story between Shaun (Freddie Highmore) y Lea (Paige Spara). After being on the verge of losing his life in the midst of an earthquake for trying to rescue his former roommate, the protagonist comes out unscathed and his beloved is waiting for him with open arms.

Darko SikmanGetty Images

After recording one of the scenes most anticipated by fans of fiction, the protagonists of the series went on vacation to gather strength before filming the fourth season, which is scheduled to hit ABC (AXN in Spain) in the fall. Paige left Vancouver (Canada), where they shoot the series, and headed to the beach to run into the arms of her private Shaun. But … and who is he? Well, neither more nor less than a Brazilian surfer of the most canyon.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

His name is Gleison Monteiro and, besides being handsome, he is a very romantic boy. The actress uploaded a video to Instagram summarizing their vacation together with which she thanked life for having known “to the kindest and most loving man”. And he not only returned the compliments but raised them to the umpteenth power.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Paige my love, I am so happy but so happy to have the pleasure of meeting the person you are, of having shared with you these wonderful moments. Thank you for making me feel so good, so happy. I feel peace at your side”, begins by saying. “Thank you for believing in our love, for fighting so hard for us to be together, even when it seemed impossible, with all this madness that the world is going through, with this pandemic and you came anyway. I am very grateful for that because you made me know the true love. Wonderful video darling, congratulations. I love you “, dice.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

An early birthday gift for Paige, who will turn 31 on August 9 and who will shortly have to say goodbye to her love to get back in front of the camera to record the episodes of the fourth season of The Good Doctor.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.