‘Paco’s men. The return ‘: The emotional reunion of the actors on their return to the series

Ten years after the end of Paco’s men, the series is ready to face its second part. The protagonists of the mythical series that was on Antena 3 from 2005 to 2010 have gathered for the first reading of the script of The return with nerves on the surface and with emotion coming out of all the pores in his body. Greetings with the elbow, joy, surprise at the changes of look, tears like those of Michelle Jenner … This is how we have seen the cast again together in a video shared by the production company that has already accumulated many ‘likes’.

Paco Tous, Pepón Nieto, Carlos Santos, Neus Sanz, Michelle Jenner and Hugo Silva already have the scripts in hand to put themselves in the shoes of Paco, Mariano, Povedilla, Rita, Sara and Lucas, those endearing neighborhood police officers and disastrous.

The reunion has also had the presence of some of the new characters. Maintaining the essence of the series, an important turn will mark a before and after in the history of the protagonists. As a consequence of this change, Dolores Urbizu, the new character played by Amparo Larrañaga who will have a certain connection with Paco Miranda.

Also join the series Amaia Sagasti (The invisible line) and Juan Grandinetti, which give life to Ika and Rober. Ika is Paco’s twenty-something niece. Determined and with a sense of humor, she has entered the police for two years following in the footsteps of her uncle. Rober is another young agent, much more reserved and a specialist in telecommunications.

Produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Globomedia (THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO), the new stage of the Antena 3 series will also be available on Atresplayer Premium.

Paco’s men. The return Montse García, Marc Cistaré (who was already a screenwriter and executive co-producer in the previous stage) and Javier Pons are executive producers. Lucía Alonso-Allende is an executive co-producer. José Javier Reguilón, Abraham Sastre and Tom Fernández are in charge of the script.

This is how ‘Paco’s men’ return

As the chain assures, the second part of the series maintains its “spirit, its humor, its way of understanding friendship, love, life and justice, but adapted to the new times, because a few years have passed and many things have changed, but not its essence “. Thus, we will see that Paco is older, wiser and even more stubborn. He has grown as a person and around him everything is changing. But if Paco has anything, it is that he is a born survivor and will always know how to adapt to any challenge. Of course, always with the help of his friends.

Antena 3 premiered Paco’s men in October 2005. Become a phenomenon since its inception, the series reached 117 chapters and nine seasons, reaching its end in May 2010. The series averaged 19.1% screen share and a total of 3.2 million viewers. In addition, it added spectacular figures during its broadcast on Antena 3, reaching its maximum in number of viewers in January 2007 when it gathered 4,450,000 in front of the screen. And it achieved its highest share data (30.6%) in the broadcast of the last episode of the fourth season.

