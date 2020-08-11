‘Paco’s men’: the image that shows the beginning of the filming of the series

“We are back“. Paco Tous has uploaded to his Instagram account an image with Pepón Nieto, in which he announces the return of Paco’s men, which ten years after its end, will return with a new season to Antena 3. With Paco Tous as master of ceremonies, ten years after being appointed commissioner of San Antonio, Carlos Santos (José Luis Povedilla), Neus Sanz (Rita Peláez), Michelle Jenner (Sara Miranda), Hugo Silva (Lucas Fernández) and Adriana Ozores (Lola Castro), to which are added the additions of Juan Grandinetti (Rober) y Amaia Sagasti (Ika), complete the cast of this new adventure.

Ika is Paco’s twenty-something niece. Resolute and with a sense of humor, two years ago she joined the police in the footsteps of her uncle. Rober is another young agent, much more reserved and specialist in telecommunications.

Ten years after the end of Paco’s men, the series is ready to face its second part. The protagonists of the mythical series that was on Antena 3 from 2005 to 2010 met a few weeks ago for the first reading of the script of The return with the nerves to the surface and with the emotion coming out by all the pores of his body. Greetings with the elbow, joy, surprise for the look changes, tears like those of Michelle Jenner … So we have seen the cast again together in a video shared by the producer that has already accumulated many ‘likes’.

The return

As the chain assures, the second part of the series maintains its “spirit, its humor, its way of understanding friendship, love, life and justice, but adapted to the new times, because a few years have passed and many things have changed, but not its essence. ” Thus, we will see that Paco is older, wiser and even more stubborn. He has grown as a person and around him everything is changing. But if there is something Paco has, it is that he is a born survivor and he will always know how to adapt to any challenge. Of course, always with the help of his friends.

