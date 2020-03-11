Oxygen Orders True-Crime Series & Two Specials, Renews ‘Injustice With Nancy Grace’

Oxygen stays on a true-crime spree. The cable community mentioned right this moment that it has ordered one new sequence, Exhumed, and specials The Jane Doe Murders and The Case Died With Her and renewed Injustice with Nancy Grace for Season 2. Learn particulars of the reveals beneath.

Every episode of Exhumed, whose producers embrace spouses Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, follows a homicide case wherein unearthing a sufferer’s physique is the automobile in fixing the twisted crime.

“As diehard true-crime followers, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Oxygen on Exhumed, Ripa and Consuelos mentioned. “We can not wait to dig into these fascinating circumstances and showcase how exhumations have been essential in fixing crimes and bringing closure to households throughout America.”

The Jane Doe Murders examines homicide circumstances of our bodies with out names and family members by no means returned to their households, and The Case Died with Her follows the story of Emilie Morris, who died simply after bringing fees in opposition to Jim Wilder for sexually inappropriate conduct when she was a minor.

Season 2 of Injustice with Nancy Grace, will as soon as once more captivate viewers as Grace lends her experience as a former prosecutor, journalist and sufferer of a violent crime herself, to deliver her distinctive perspective to dramatic and mysterious homicide tales.

“We’re excited to announce the greenlight of those new and returning sequence that function super-compelling subjects and key voices from throughout the style,” mentioned Rod Aissa, EVP Authentic Programming, Oxygen and E! Manufacturing. “In 2020, Oxygen is rising its authentic programming by double digits, sustaining our dedication in delivering premium true-crime content material for our passionate fanbase of armchair detectives.”

Listed below are detailed description of the brand new and renewed sequence:

Exhumed

In every self-contained episode, “Exhumed” examines a gripping homicide case wherein unearthing a sufferer’s physique is the automobile in fixing the twisted crime. Viewers are supplied with a 360-degree take a look at the exhumation from the emotional lens of a distraught household and the strategic perspective of the investigators assigned to the puzzling case. That includes stylized re-creations, haunting archival footage and highly effective interviews with these closest to the circumstances, every episode will function a suspenseful exhumation that has led to surprising new breakthroughs, surprising plot-twists, and finally, justice being served.

Produced by Milojo Productions with Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, and Albert Bianchini serving as government producers. Wendy Greene additionally serves as government producer and Christopher Sgueglia as co-executive producer.

The Jane Doe Murders

Within the U.S. alone, there are almost 40,000 open circumstances the place a sufferer of a violent crime stays unidentified – our bodies with out names and family members by no means returned to their households. With out identification there could be no justice for the victims’ households and circumstances typically go unsolved. However now, because of ground-breaking new forensic know-how, investigators are in a position to deliver a sufferer’s face to life and uncover new proof. Within the new particular “The Jane Doe Murders,” famend crime scene investigator Yolanda McClary will delve into an energetic case from Polk County, Oregon. Within the particular, Yolanda works alongside Polk County investigators as they work tirelessly till the Jane Doe’s identification is revealed and in hopes of placing collectively the items of what occurred.

Produced by MY Leisure with Michael Yudin, Joe Townley, Mark Marabella and Yolanda McClary serving as government producers.

The Case Died With Her

On this new particular, authorized commentator and former prosecutor Loni Coombs dives into the case of Emilie Morris, a lady in her 30’s who suffered an premature loss of life simply after bringing fees in opposition to Jim Wilder for sexually inappropriate conduct when she was a minor. Drawn from in depth reporting in 2018 by then BuzzFeed Information nationwide reporter Jessica Testa, the particular follows Emilie’s sister Andrea and mom Joan on their emotional campaign in gaining closure and understanding. Whereas numerous programs failed Emilie, her household is devoted to shedding mild on the consequences of kid sexual abuse with hopes of creating issues proper for Emilie and for ladies in all places.

Produced by Pulse Movies and BuzzFeed Studios with Jon Alwen, Marisa Clifford, Dan Baglio, and Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale, Karolina Waclawiak and Charlotte Simms serving as government producers.

Injustice with Nancy Grace, Season 2

Season 2 will as soon as once more captivate viewers as Grace lends her experience as a former prosecutor, journalist and sufferer of a violent crime herself, to deliver her distinctive perspective to dramatic and mysterious homicide tales. By archival footage, first-hand interviews and cinematic recreations, every riveting episode will look at circumstances that illustrate the numerous and various failures, biases and shortcomings of a sometimes-flawed authorized system, and the methods wherein regulation enforcement, communities and victims’ households forge a path ahead in searching for justice.

Produced by the Mental Property Company, an Industrial Media firm, along side KT Studios and TAP Inc., with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Nancy Grace, John Terenzio, Stephanie Lydecker and showrunner Haylee Vance serving as government producers.