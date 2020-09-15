‘Operation: Hurricane’, this is how you steal in the middle of a big storm

It’s 1992, a cruel twist of fate claims the life of storm chaser and devoted father Bruce Rutledge (Erik Rondell), leaving his two sons, Will (Toby Kebbell) y Breeze (Ryan Kwanten), at the mercy of nature. 25 years later, Will is a government meteorologist following Hurricane Tammy, the fiercest storm in American history, heading for Gulfport, Alabama. During the evacuation of the local population, the US Department of the Treasury races against the clock to destroy 600 million dollars in old bills before Tammy arrives, but they are not the only ones with plans for that money.

From the director who founded the saga The Fast and the Furious

Almost twenty years after directing the first film in the successful series The Fast and the Furious, starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, Rob Cohen He directed Operation: Hurricane, an action thriller that did not come close to the success of At full throttle (2001).

One of the great protagonists of Operation: Hurricane was Toby Kebbell, whom we have seen in castings of blockbusters of American cinema of the stature of the Ben-Hur (2016) 21st century or Warcraft: The Origin (2016). In addition, she was also part of the cast of. A monster comes to see me (2016), feature film directed by the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona. In the film that is broadcast today on television, the name of Maggie Grace, who became very popular internationally when he played a small role in the series Lost, stepping into the shoes of Shannon Rutherford.

The Hurricane Heist. EE.UU., 2018. Acción. 100 min. Dir.: Rob Cohen. Int.: Toby Kebbell, Maggie Grace, Ryan Kwanten, Ralph Ineson, Ben Cross, Melissa Bolona, Natacha Karam, Christian Contreras.

