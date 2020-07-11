On the cover: This summer’s sports and Spanish cinema at home

We already have protagonists for the TP and Supertele covers This week. In the first of the publications we observed representatives of the different sports whose competitions will be put into play during the months of July and August. In addition, in the pages of the magazine Teleprograma there are a special about the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, in tribute to the ten years since Spain was proclaimed world champion for the first and only time.

The main page of Super Telephoto It is dedicated to Spanish cinema, which reaches digital platforms in the coming days and weeks. Offering to the Storm (2020) opens in Netflix next July 24, Time after (2018) reaches Amazon Prime Video on July 28, while Kiki, love is made (2016) disembarks in HBO this Thursday, July 10.

Cycling, motor, soccer, …

After the coronavirus crisis it stopped everything for several months, including the great sports competitions, it seems that many of them are being resumed. In the new normal, the absence of public will be a constant, but high-level athletes will return to action. The main European leagues have already been launched to come to an end, with their sights set on a horizon where the Champions League. The top European competition will resume on August 7, with the round of 16 remaining before the break, and will come to an end on August 23 in Lisbon.

Taking a look at other sports, cycling stands out, which after relocating the dates of the three great laps (Tour, Tour and Return), has caused other competitions to acquire even more value. So it will be in the Tour of Burgos 2020, to be disputed from July 28 to August 1 and where, unlike past editions, the presence of great cycling figures is expected.

On the other hand there is the engine, with the presence of Spaniards both on motorcycles and in cars. Fernando Alonso, who recently announced his return to Formula 1 from the hand of Renault, He will not miss his appointment with the Indianapolis 500, which will be held on August 23. While continuing to accelerate we reach the motorcycles, which start in Jerez on July 19, with the main attraction of seeing the Marquez brothers competing in the same category and team.

Spanish cinema on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video

Offering to the Storm (2020) (July 24, Netflix premiere)

It has been a while since Inspector Amaia Salazar confronted her mother. But despite the fact that both the Civil Guard and Judge Markina consider the case closed, Amaia feels that she is not without danger. The sudden death of a girl in Elizondo is suspicious and forensic analyzes lead Amaia to investigate other deaths of a similar origin that will lead the inspector to the final resolution of the events that have devastated the Baztán valley.

Esp., 2020. Thriller. Dir .: Fernando González Molina. Int .: Marta Etura, Susi Sánchez, Elvira Mínguez, Leonardo Sbaraglia.

Time Later (2018) (July 28, on Amazon Prime Video)

In 9177, a thousand years above, a thousand years below – which is not necessary to catch your fingers with these minutiae -, the whole world (and according to some, the universe as well) has been reduced to a single Representative Building and to some dingy inhabited outskirts for all the unemployed and hungry in the cosmos. Among all these unfortunates is José María, a guy who decides that saving certain difficulties, and by selling in the Representative Building a delicious lemonade that he himself makes, another world is possible.

Esp., 2018. Comedy. 95 min. Dir .: José Luis Cuerda. Int .: Roberto Álamo, Miguel Rellán, Blanca Suárez, Arturo Valls, Carlos Areces, Gabino Diego.

Kiki Love Is Made (2016) (July 10 on HBO)

Five stories of love and curious sexual affiliations coincide in a hot Madrid summer. Dacryphilia, eliphilia, somnophilia and harpaxophilia are some of the particular ways of obtaining pleasure that our protagonists discover, but to enjoy them they will have to decide how to integrate them into their lives. Her feelings, her fears and above all her sexuality are transformed by breaking taboos, entering a new, exciting and free stage where neither pleasure nor love is denied.

Esp., 2016. Comedy. 102 min. Dir .: Paco León. Int .: Paco León, Ana Katz, Belén Cuesta, Natalia de Molina, Álex García, Candela Peña.

