On the cover: The series that arrive in autumn and the celebration of ‘Acacias 38’

We already have new protagonists for the Supertele and TP covers This week. The first of the posts is for Away, the space adventure of Hilary Swank that disembarks in Netflix on September 4. This series, whose first season consists of a total of ten chapters, is not the only recommendation you will find in this week’s magazine. Other titles that are about to reach the different digital platforms are Ratched (Netflix), Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix), We are who we are (HBO), The The Right Stuff (Disney +) The Alex Rider (Movistar +) can make you spend an autumn full of emotions and very interesting plots. To know what other series you should not miss, Run to buy your Supertele and TP magazines!

The main page of TP is dedicated to Clara Garrido and Marc Parejo, who form a couple in fiction playing Genoveva and Felipe in the longest-running series, currently, of The 1. Acacias it is celebrating, because they reach 1,300 episodes, a figure within the reach of very few Spanish television projects.

Away, and Netflix

Synopsis: American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars. This great feat in her professional career is linked to the difficult decision of having to separate from her husband (Josh Charles) and her teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her most, and the fact that she may never see them again.

Away. EE.UU., 2020. Dir.: Jessica Goldberg y Andrew Hinderaker. Int.: Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Ato Essandoh, Talitha Bateman, Mark Ivanir, Ray Panthaki, Vivian Wu, Monique Gabriela Curnen, Gabrielle Rose, Felicia Patti.

Clara Garrido and Marc Parejo, joined by Acacias 38

In April 2015 the story of Acacias 38 in The 1 and currently has reached 1,300 episodes, which are spread over six seasons, with the sixth currently broadcasting. In the vast majority of all these episodes Marc Parejo has been present, who plays in fiction Felipe Álvarez-Hermoso. Less chapters has Clara Garrido getting under the skin of Genoveva Salmerón, almost 400 deliveries. Before Clara had only participated in the series Slaughterhouse, The area and Prince.

