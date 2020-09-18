On the cover: The premiere of ‘Ratched’ on Netflix and the ‘Mothers’ of Telecinco

We already have new protagonists for the Supertele and TP covers This week. The first of the posts is for Ratched, the new fiction of Netflix, whose first season has a total of eight chapters and the second ten. Ratched, which will be available on the digital platform from this September 18, arrives with the endorsement of being the prequel to the story that was told in the successful film Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus (1975), starring Jack Nicholson and directed by Milos Forman. In this new series, the main protagonist is Sarah Poulson, who leads a cast in which the presence of Judy Davis or Sharon Stone. To know more about this series and other television news … Run to buy your Supertele and TP magazines!

The main page of TP is dedicated to another series, Mothers: Love and life, which four months ago saw the light, exclusively, for subscribers to the platform Amazon Prime Video, where you can already see the 13 episodes from the first season. Now, you can see it in Telecinco every Thursday, with a cast led by Belén Rueda, Aida Folch, Candela Arroyo and Rosario Pardo.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ratched, with the memory of Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus

Synopsis: A mental institution nurse becomes jaded, irascible, and a true monster to her patients. In the 1940s, Mildred Ratched moved to Northern California to get a job at a psychiatric hospital pioneering new and disturbing experiments with the human mind. Mildred presents herself as the perfect picture of what a nurse should be, but as she begins to work in the mental health system and with those within it, it will be discovered that her elegant exterior hides a growing darkness. inside it and it has been burning for a long time, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Ratched. EE.UU., 2020. Dir.: Ryan Murphy y Evan Romansky. Int.: Sarah Paulson, Judy Davis, Harriet Sansom Harris, Cynthia Nixon, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sharon Stone.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Mothers fighters … and sufferers

Synopsis: Elsa, a teenager with anorexia, try to end his life. However, the atypical intervention of an atypical pediatrician, Olivia, manages to save her. From that moment on, a fight begins between Marian, Elsa’s mother, and Olivia herself to direct the young woman’s healing process. Olivia, meanwhile, tries to meet her biological mother after the death of his adoptive mother. Mila, an elderly lady, takes care of her grandson with autism and her son, Simón, who does not hesitate to skip a prison permit to be present when his son leaves an operation. Luisa, a mother who abandoned her life in the village to accompany Andy, her teenage son in a coma, is looking forward to his first extramarital date.

Esp., 2020. Dir .: Mar Olid, Roser Aguilar, Juana Macías, Abigail Schaaff. Int .: Belén Rueda, Aida Folch, Candela Arroyo, Rosario Pardo, Nacho Fresneda, Antonio Molero, Joel Bosqued, Marc Clotet.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io