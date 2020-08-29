On the cover: ‘Secret origins’ and the top 10 on Spanish television

We already have new protagonists for the Supertele and TP covers This week. The first of the posts is for Secret origins, a Spanish-Argentine co-production, with the TVE label, which reaches Netflix this Friday, August 28. This movie, starring Javier Rey, Verónica Echegui and Brays Efe, is not the only Netflix recommendation you’ll find in this week’s magazine. Other titles that are about to reach the digital platform are The practitioner (16 of September), starring Mario Casas, Rebecca (October 21), Mank (will be released in october, although the exact date is not yet known) or Enola Holmes (September 23). To know more about these films … Run to buy your Supertele and TP magazines!

The main page of TP is dedicated to Jorge Javier Vazquez, leader of Save me, who triumphs in Telecinco with all its formats. The program of the heart leads the top 10 of the most viewed contents of Spanish television this summer. Save me remains unbeatable in an audience ranking where the presence of contests such as Pass word, The wheel of luck or Typical Spanish.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Secret origins, on Netflix

Synopsis: Madrid 2019. A serial killer is sowing chaos. Anonymous people are being killed imitating the first appearances of the best-known superheroes. Cosme is the best detective in his station, and he is about to retire against his will. David is his relief, and he’s young and impulsive. Both will have the mission to fit the pieces in a game of which they do not know the rules. In their adventure, they will have the help of Jorge Elías, son of Cosme, an endearing geek and owner of a comic book store, and Norma, their boss and lover of manga and cosplay. They say that sometimes you have to put on your suit and go out and make this world a better place. This may be one of them.

Esp., 2020. Dir .: David Galán Gallindo. Int .: Javier Rey, Verónica Echegui, Brays Efe, Antonio Resines, Ernesto Alterio, Carlos Areces, Leonardo Sbaraglia.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A top 10 led by Save me

In the first place of the summer ranking of Spanish television we find Save me, always with Jorge Javier as a presenter and a mix of collaborators and themes of heart that catch his most ardent followers, both in the daily programs and in the Deluxe of the weekend.

Not everything is heart in the list that you can find this week in TP, why Pass word in Antenna 3 or Typical Spanish in The 1 are some of the contests that accumulate thousands of viewers when they are broadcast.

And, of course, this summer’s revelation could not fail in this top 10. Woman, the Turkish series of Antenna 3, has earned the right to enter this list for two reasons, since the numbers are so good that Antena 3 doubles its broadcast every week. On Mondays and Tuesdays we know new mysteries of the drama starring Bahar.

Picasa

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io