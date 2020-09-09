On the cover: ‘HIT’ and ‘La Valla’, the new series from La 1 and Antena 3

We already have new protagonists for the Supertele and TP covers This week. The first of the posts is for HIT, the new fiction that has Spanish Television on the exit ramp to premiere soon in La 1, with a first season of 13 episodes. This series, which was presented a few days ago at the Vitoria FesTVal, is a creation of Joaquin Oristrell, who also co-directs this fiction starring Daniel Grao, the best known face of a cast with a majority of actors and actresses little known to the general public. To know more about this series and other television news … Run to buy your Supertele and TP magazines!

The main page of TP is dedicated to another series, The fence, which eight months ago saw the light, exclusively, for subscribers to the platform ATRESplayer, where you can already see the 13 episodes from the first season. This Thursday opens in open, in Antenna 3, with a cast led by Olivia Molina, Angela Molina and Unax Ugalde. With this series, mother and daughter have added their second project together, after sharing a cast in Memory of my sad whores (2011), film adaptation of the novel of the same title written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Daniel Grao is HIT, a different teacher

Synopsis: Hugo Ibarra Tomás (Daniel Grao) is an educational professional, a mixture of psychologist, teacher and soldier, whom Ester (Olaya Caldera), the director of a secondary education center where school coexistence has become unsustainable. HIT, an acronym for the protagonist’s name, is a controversial character, marked by a traumatic past, who selects a group of students and offers them unconventional classes. Through an original method, issues such as the loneliness of the youngest in the era of social networks, sex and addictions, or the lack of support for the work of teachers will be addressed.

Esp., 2020. Dir .: Joaquín Oristrell, Álvaro Fernández Armero and Elena Trapé. Int .: Daniel Grao, Olaya Caldera Carmen Arrufat, Nourdin Batan, Oriol Cervera, Gabriel Morreau.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Unax Ugalde and Olivia Molina face off The fence

Synopsis: Year 2045. The scarcity of natural resources has led to dictatorial regimes that have assumed power in a large part of western democracies, including Spain. The capital is divided into two sectors by a fence, which separates the government and the privileged classes from the rest of the population, and its protagonists are the members of a family that is fighting to recover their daughter, who has fallen into the hands of the government.

Esp., 2020. Dir .: Daniel Écija, David Molina Encinas, Oriol Ferrer, Luis Oliveros, Jesús Rodrigo and Lucas Gil. Int .: Olivia Molina, Ángela Molina, Unax Ugalde, Abel Folk, Eleonora Wexler, Manu Fullola, Iván Chavero.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io