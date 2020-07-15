On the cover: ‘Damn’ arrives on Netflix and ‘Woman’ triumphs on Antena 3

We already have new protagonists for the covers of Supertele and TP This week. The first of the publications is for Damn, That this Friday, July 17 opens in Netflix. This new fiction, which has a total of 10 chapters, is based on the eponymous graphic novel created by Frank Miller y Tom Wheeler, who rewrote the popular story of King Arthur, this time with a woman as the main protagonist. Katherine Langford, who became world famous for playing Hannah in For thirteen reasons, this time he gets into the skin of Nimue, a young woman with mysterious powers who possesses a legendary sword.

The main page of TP is dedicated to Woman, the new series that Antenna 3 is broadcasting this summer. Although it is intended to end in NovaFor the moment, it has been well received by the general public. In its premiere, it was the leader in prime time with 1,366,000 viewers and a 12.7% audience share, thus obtaining enough credit to stay on the Antena 3 grid, at prime time, at least for the moment.

Damn, a fantasy thriller

After the death of his mother, Nimue sets out on an expedition to find Merlin and give him an ancient sword, and finds an unexpected companion in Arturo, a humble mercenary. Throughout his journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins and their accomplice, King Uter.

Cursed. EE.UU., 2020. Dir.: Zetna Fuentes, Jon East y Daniel Nettheim. Int.: Katherine Langford, Sebastian Armesto, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Emily Coates, Billy Jenkins.

Woman, the sad story of Bahar

Bahar (Özge Özpirinçci) is a young widow with two children who lives in a very poor neighborhood. Abandoned by her mother as a child, and after the accidental death of her husband Sarp (Caner Cindoruk), she has to support her 7-year-old daughter, Nisan alone (Kubra suzgun), and Doruk (Ali Semi Sefil), 4. And in this task her young neighbor Ceyda helps her (Gökçe Eyüboğlu), a woman of bad reputation, but with a big heart, and friends and coworkers like Yeliz (Ayça Erturan), separated from her husband and in charge of raising her children alone.

