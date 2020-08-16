On the controversy of Netflix unwanted voices

The writer Laura Gallego is not happy with the voices of Memories of Idhún, the adaptation of his work that Netflix will premiere in September. It is a dissonant note in a television industry very marked by the statements and responses that sound rehearsed during the promotion of series and films. This has caused a controversy in social networks that includes a tweet by Carlos Cuevas disqualifying a server. And, as these words have ended up in other media, perhaps it is worth dedicating a few lines.

First you have to put the reader in a situation about Gallego’s surprising statement. The Valencian writer had participated in 2018 in the casting of voices for the Spanish version. She had expressed her willingness to hire dubbing experts and explained that they had found the perfect voices for the characters. “Some time later, and unexpectedly, some of these actors were replaced by others without experience in dubbing”, he recognized on his personal website in a link that he provided to fans.









Instead of supporting the cast, Gallego has distanced himself from the final result: “I want to clarify that from the first moment my wish was that all the characters in the series were played by actors specialized in dubbing. Those responsible for the series had other preferences regarding dubbing in Spanish and it was their criteria that prevailed at the end. Therefore, I would like to point out that these specific voices are not the ones I had imagined for my characters.”.

These statements collided with a statement published hours earlier. Then he had reported the release date and had said that they had “treated this story with a lot of the same, respecting the original story and at the same time adapting it to the new format” and that they hoped “to have achieved it and, with all my heart, that you enjoy the Serie”. Seeing that many fans were horrified by the voices in the trailer, he finally uploaded his personal experience during the series production.







Gallego: “I would like to state that those voices in particular are not the ones I had imagined for my characters”





As Gallego does not indicate a particular name, one can only speculate about the names that jumped on the bandwagon at the last minute and did not convince the author of Memoirs of Idhún. The point is that the final cast and the voices that sound in the trailer are those of Itzan Escamilla (Elite), Michelle Jenner (Paco’s men), Carlos Cuevas (Merlin), Nico Romero (Cable girls) and Sergio Mur (Cable girls).









There is a detail that I could not ignore: all of them are well-known faces among the public, beyond their experience as dubbers.. It is a detail that I mentioned in a conversation on Twitter with other users: the number of followers it is becoming a more important variable in hiring for a project of these characteristics. It is a way to obtain more media coverage, to give visibility in networks, to put in more interviews, to make sure it doesn’t become a niche product. And I said it was sad, yes, because it can be a very frivolous variable.

Actor Carlos Cuevas jumped when he saw the tweet. “I have probably spent more hours working in a dubbing room since I was a kid than you did as a journalist. These are indeed numbers. Judge the work, if you want to be serious and have credibility, “he attacked in a comment that I cannot not reproduce when it has appeared in other media.









In the Spanish dubbing database, it appears as a dubber of itself in Merlin. If you have more jobs as a dubber (as is shown on your Wikipedia website), it would be necessary to update the file both in the database of dubbing in Spanish and in the database of works dubbed in Catalan. And in fact, Who has extensive experience (and accredited) in dubbing in Spanish and in Catalan of series and films is Michelle Jenner, as you can check the databases here and here (including Hermione’s media role in Harry Potter or his role in the series Beyond the garden).

However, when uploading the comment on the followers that Michelle Jenner (439,000), Carlos Cuevas (945,000) and Itzan Escamilla (7.6 million but no known dubbing experience) have, I wanted to state the coincidence that all the actors in the final cast of Memories of Idhún they are familiar faces, popular users on Instagram (with Escamilla in the lead), well known for their work showing their faces and who are common in the press.









An image of Carlos Cuevas with Ester Expósito, the current queen of Instagram (Instagram)



And Cuevas is right when he says that you have to judge the work and not just the trailer. But, well, the controversy has been created because Laura Gallego, author of the universe of Memories of Idhún, has spoken out against the final cast. It is not your vision. Are these statements to be ignored? Wouldn’t GRR Martin’s opinion be relevant when he valued Game of Thrones? And should we behave as if it were a coincidence that the author wanted dubbing professionals and in the end the cast members are television and Instagram stars, some of them with no dubbing experience?

I understand that the weight of followers in the hiring of actors is a melon that does not feel like opening. It is a reality that cannot be proven but is the talk of the industry. I’ve had enough conversations off-the-record with actors to understand the value they have, the amount of roles they can lose by not having a minimum of followers, the care that they have to put in to appear splendid and natural in the photos. And, while some lose papers for lack of followers, others receive out of the blue opportunities for dominating the networks.









The fourth season of Elite has had signings questioned. Hired by the ‘followers’? (Netflix)



This does not invalidate the talents of the most popular actors. Anyone who has read this review of La Vanguardia will know that a server is an absolute admirer of Ester Exposito (Elite), the current Instagram star and talented galore. Even Netflix introduced Instagram as a metric of its success.. In 2018, as they preferred not to give audiences, they wanted to prove to the media that their series worked by explaining the increases in followers of the actors in their films and series. They boasted among others of Úrsula Corberó, Jaime Lorente and Álvaro Morte after passing through The paper house.

It is not very far-fetched, therefore, to think that followers can also be a relevant factor in hiring. In animation series, it can also be a very determining variable because it is more difficult to sell interviews to the media. You just have to see the movies released in theaters with ridiculous signings. While Rodri Martín, one of the main dubbers of Rick and morty has just over 2,000 followers on Instagram, there is not a single actor of Memories of Idhún below 200,000 followers.









An image of ‘Memories of Idhun’, which Netflix releases on September 10 (Netflix)



But, beyond the dimes and diretes, of the speculations about who are the handpickers who occupied the place of the initial professional dubbers, it must be said that Gallego’s statements are refreshing. In promotional circuits as controlled as those of Netflix, where it is common for members of the communication team to intercede in the interviews to present their ideas and finish off the responses of the interviewees, a little unfiltered sincerity is appreciated, of authenticity, of getting off the script. He has told his real experience. Isn’t that what the public wants?







In promotional circuits as controlled as those of Netflix, Gallego’s unfiltered sincerity is appreciated by telling his real experience



