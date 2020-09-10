Olivia Molina: “At‘ La valla ’we anticipate the crisis that a virus can cause”

Olivia Molina (Ibiza, 1980) stars

The fence

, the new series that arrives today open to Antenna 3 after its premiere on Atresplayer Premium. The actress plays Julia in this dystopia set in a Spain that lives under a dictatorship in 2045. A world as distant as it is close in some respects, as the pandemic of the Covid-19.

What world does the fence take us to?

The premise is that World War III has broken out and presents us with a different world from the one we know. It has reached a collapse and a path of no return that causes society to organize itself in very different ways than the current ones, but unfortunately they have been known in the past, as a dictatorial regime in the case of Spain. A government has divided Madrid into two zones: sector 1, for the privileged class, and sector 2, for the rest of the population. The fence that divides them is a metaphor for that new society, which represents the supposed superiority of one group over another, the privileges, the inequalities … The family that carries the story tries to reorganize itself to survive.









His character starts with the dilemma of helping the family or running away because he has committed a crime.

You face that universal dilemma of sacrificing yourself or the other. He is a character who has lived through circumstances that have forged a very empathetic character and it will be very difficult for him not to put the other in the first place. She was born and raised in a democracy and does not conceive that individual and collective rights will be taken away from her. He has very strong principles and is capable of sacrificing himself in the name of a common good.

There are futuristic series that are scary because they don’t seem so scary. Is it the case of La valla?

Totally. Science fiction plays with that in dystopias and takes us to scenarios that are theoretically distant but at the same time too close and possible. And disastrous. It has happened to us in this series with a virus that is one of the main plots. It is a virus that appears due to a brutal climate change, that has no cure and that enhances the division of classes because poor people succumb and die while rich people protect themselves in sector 1. This dystopian element that the scriptwriters suddenly imagined it became real to us in everyday lifeº. We anticipate the crisis that a virus can cause. Hopefully it does not happen with other elements of the series such as the Third World War or the collapse of the planet.

















Can watching the series now be more distressing than having seen it before the pandemic?

I do not know if it gives more anguish but it puts on the table reflections that it is good to do today. And it has a hopeful and resilient reading at the end, of people trying to cope with the life that has touched them, give it a personal and collective meaning and find a way to change things for the better. It is a good way to approach the crisis that we are experiencing now.

Besides the virus, is there any other future reality imagined in the series that scares you?

I was impressed when we had to shoot scenes that showed racist attitudes and the feeling of superiority of some people over others. It is a speech that scares me very much.

The fence is the first series in which he works with his mother, Angela Molina. How was the experience?

We understand each other very well because there is a lot of trust and respect. I admire her very much, especially at this stage when I am also a mother. I can understand her better. I am very happy not only to share filming time with her but also to share my profession. Comment different points of view, ways of approaching the scenes … I am still learning from her.







