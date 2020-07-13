‘Offering to the Storm’: The long-awaited ending of the Baztan Trilogy, on July 24 on Netflix

On Friday July 24 is the date chosen by Netflix to release Offering to the storm, the expected outcome of the story based on the literary saga of Dolores Redondo. After The invisible guardian and The legacy of the bones, Inspector Salazar (Marta Etura) faces the evil that haunts her since childhood.

Fernando González Molina has taken five years to complete the transfer to the cinema of the Baztan Trilogy, literary series by Dolores Redondo set in the Navarrese valley marked by its mythology, adapted by Luiso Berdejo and whose prequel, The north face of the heart, premiered last October.

The invisible guardian It was released in 2017 with Marta Etura identified with the Provincial Police inspector Amaia Salazar, who returns to Elizondo, where as a child she was the victim of terrible events, to investigate the murder of a teenager, apparently at the hands of Basajaun, being a mythological forest. Two years later it arrived Legacy in the bones, with new and decisive characters, such as Father Sarasola (Imanol Arias), Judge Markina (Leonardo Sbaraglia) and Matron Fina Hidalgo (Ana Wagener).

The moment of truth

With a collection of five million euros, once posted on Netflix both have remained in their top ten throughout the confinement. On Friday 24 the platform premieres Offering to the storm, film that was going to open the postponed Malaga Festival on March 27 and closes this saga that successfully combines suspense in a rural setting, superstitions and a complicated mother-to-child relationship.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

While caring for her son Ibai and still obsessed with finding her mother, who disappeared in the Baztan River after a flood, Amaia has to stop members of a sect that, like the evil genius, Inguma, sacrifices newborns, such as the twins of Yolanda Berrueta (Marta Larralde).

In his investigative work he has the help of Johan y Montes, and Judge Marquina; and the emotional support of her husband James and her aunt Engrasi.

Distributor

Overcome by events and without the advice of her mentor, Aloisius Dupree, she also has to face personal losses crossing for the first time a line she never thought to cross.

The director Fernando González Molina (Paco’s men, the ship) just resumed filming the series Paradise, interrupted by the pandemic, with Globomedia for Movistar.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.