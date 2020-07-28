‘Offering to the storm’: how the Baztan Trilogy could continue after the end on Netflix

Fernando González Molina has taken five years to complete the transfer to the cinema of the Baztan Trilogy, literary series by Dolores Redondo set in the Navarrese valley marked by its mythology, adapted by Luiso Berdejo and whose prequel, The north face of the heart, premiered last October.

The invisible guardian It was released in 2017 with Marta Etura identified with the Provincial Police inspector Amaia Salazar, who returns to Elizondo, where as a child she was the victim of terrible events, to investigate the murder of a teenager, apparently at the hands of Basajaun, being a mythological forest. Two years later it arrived Legacy in the bones, with new and decisive characters, such as Father Sarasola (Imanol Arias), Judge Markina (Leonardo Sbaraglia) and Matron Fina Hidalgo (Ana Wagener).

The premiere of the third part of the trilogy, Offering to the Storm, was scheduled for last April but the Covid-19 forced to delay it. Now, finally the platform of the story based on the literary saga of Dolores Redondo arrives on the platform and like the previous two installments, it has become the most seen on Netflix.

And now that the Baztan trilogy is over, can Netflix continue to tell Amaia Salazar stories beyond the books?

Possible continuations on Netflix

In 2019, Redondo published The north face of the heart, a prequel to the trilogy where we got to know a very young sub-inspector Salazar best. The story captures Amaia’s hard childhood in depth, which we had been able to discover through numerous flashbacks. This could make us jump into the past instead of the future (for now). Something that leads us to her formative years and her transfer to the United States, where she will go after the hunt for The Composer: A New Serial Killer. There she will meet the renowned Inspector Dupree.

The book itself drops that the protagonist has already garnered great prestige among the Spanish authorities due to solving a collector’s case, a predator that had caught several females, which could be the plot of a new movie.

