Oakland BART killer John Cowell found guilty

OAKLAND — A jury on Tuesday quickly convicted an individual of first-degree murder throughout the lethal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson throughout the neck on a BART station platform in Oakland and the tried murder of her sister.

After deliberating just a few hours, the 12-person jury returned its verdicts correct after 4:30 p.m. in the direction of John Lee Cowell. Family and mates of Nia Wilson’s family erupted in sobs as a result of the verdicts had been study. Tayisha Wilson, whose sisters Nia and Letifah had been stabbed practically two years up to now, put her head and down and commenced to weep. Letifah left the courtroom in tears, as did their mother Alicia Greyson.

Nia Wilson was killed the night of July 22, 2018 spherical 9:35 p.m. on the MacArthur BART station platform; her older sister Letifah Wilson was stabbed and wounded nevertheless survived the assault.

The jury moreover convicted Cowell of the actual circumstances of lying in wait, which could him eligible life in jail with out the chance of parole. The jury found that Cowell devoted “good bodily hurt,” an enhancement hooked as much as the tried murder price of Letifah Wilson.

On account of Cowell pleaded not accountable by reason for insanity, a sanity part will begin Wednesday the place the equivalent jury will resolve if he was insane on the time of the crime.

Check once more for updates.