‘Now you see me …’, the great trick of Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson

An FBI team must face a gang of criminals who are experts in magic who are dedicated to robbing banks. They are ‘The Four Horsemen’ (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher and Dave Franco) a group made up of the best illusionists in the world. During the heists, always against corrupt businessmen, they rain the stolen money on the spectators, before the stunned gaze of an elite team of the FBI that follows the track.

Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine, luxury reinforcements

Louis Leterrier, who started his film career successfully with Transporter (2002) and Transporter 2 (2005), he parked the action genre that splashes all his films to bring to the big screen Now you see Me…. This thriller, where magic is the common thread of the plot, had good numbers at the box office, which prompted a second installment, Now you see me … 2 (2016), then with Jon chu as director.

Jesse eisenberg is one of the leaders of a very choral cast, where he shares the limelight with Mark Ruffalo and Woody Harrelson, but also with Mélanie Laurent or Dave Franco. Also, Morgan freeman, an Oscar winner for his role in million dollar Baby (2004) and Michael Caine, doubly Oscar-winning for his performances in Hannah and her sisters (1987) and The rules of the Cider House (1999), contribute their seniority to give the cast more prestige.

Now you see me. USA, 2013. 124 min. Intrigue. Dir .: Louis Leterrier. Int .: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Mélanie Laurent, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Common.

