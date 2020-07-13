‘Northmen. The Vikings’ led by Tom Hopper

9th century. Banished by their king, a group of Vikings under Asbjörn (Tom Hopper) is trapped behind enemy lines, off the coast of present-day Scotland, after his ship is destroyed in a storm. Their only chance of survival is to find a path that will lead them to the Viking settlement of Danelag. Their journey becomes a race to save their lives when, after capturing King Dunchaid’s daughter, King Dunchaid sends his most dangerous mercenaries after them.

Tom Hopper, Viking leader

Taking advantage of a script prepared by Bastian Zach y Matthias Bauer, Claudio Fäh took charge of directing Northmen. The Vikings, the fourth feature film of his still not very extensive career as a director. In this film, idyllic scenes appear that were captured in a filming process that took place in Switzerland, Germany and South Africa.

In front of the cast is Tom Hopper, which became world famous when it appeared in the hit series of Game of Thrones Interpreting Dickon Tarly. During four episodes, from the seventh season of fiction based on the literary work of George R. R. MartinHopper stepped into the skin of Lord Randyll Tarly’s second child. His passing by Game of Thrones it happened three years after Northmen. The Vikings will be released.

Northmen: A Viking Saga. Suiza, 2014. Aventuras. 87 min. Dir .: Claudio Fäh. Int .: Tom Hopper, Ryan Kwanten, Ken Duken, Charlie Murphy, Ed Skrein.

