‘Normal People’: Sally Rooney’s best-seller lands on television this Thursday

On the BBC and on Hulu they were fast reflexes. In 2018 Sally Rooney’s novel Gente normal became a literary phenomenon that crossed the borders of native Ireland from the author and in 2020 the television adaptation is here, Normal People. Twelve episodes to meet Marianne Sheridan and Connell Waldron in a contemporary and not idealized, but hypnotic love story.

Rooney herself is behind this adaptation With the help of two screenwriters who do have experience in the audiovisual world, Alice Birch (Succession) y Mark O'Rowe (A Boy). It explores for the second time the story of two young people who meet at the institute marked by an implicit condition of class and popularity.









Marianne and Connell’s relationship is understood only by the two of them. (BBC)



Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) belongs to a wealthy family but does not fit in any way at school where a shy but stubborn girl with clear ideas and who does not try to accommodate to the dynamics of the institute is not valued. Connell (Paul Mescal), the son of the cleaning woman in Marianne’s family, yes he has the admiration of his peers and secretly begins to see the girl, with whom you connect to another level.

Rooney was involved from the beginning in the casting to find the television Marianne and Connell, who had to have the essential chemistry to carry out the project. “I was aware that my preconceptions about the characters should not mark my ability to assess who was best for the roles”, he explained in an interview for the BBC.

Is it not clear from the photos what this series is about? (BBC)













They were clear from the beginning with Paul Mescal, who until Normal People He had developed much of his brief career in the theater: “There was an immediate consensus”. But it took longer to find the television Marianne, until they found Daisy Edgar-Jones, a 22-year-old London actress who in 2019 had made herself known with a role of two episodes in Gentleman Jack: “As soon as we had them on screen together, I think we all knew it was the perfect match.”.

Filmed in Ireland, since the team did not view the scenes anywhere else, Rooney and the team had their biggest challenge in turning the characters’ intimacy into actionable and perceptible actions on screen.





The creative team is already working on ‘Conversations between friends’, the first novel by Sally Rooney

The result has been a series for the BBC and the American content platform of Hulu that has received unanimous applause from Anglo-Saxon critics and that is serving to launch another text by Rooney on the small screen: the same creative team behind the adaptation of Gente Normal is developing a series of Conversations between friends, their first novel.









Of course, you will not find this Normal People on Netflix or HBO. Who has taken the rights to the miniseries is Starzplay, which recently made it clear that it wanted to be an essential serial tool when issuing

The Great

, the political satire with Elle Fanning on Catherine the Great of Russia (and an unmissable series).
















