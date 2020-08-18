Noah Schnapp (‘Stranger Things’), victim of a Twitter hack

On Saturday afternoon the account of Twitter of Noah Schnapp, the popular Will of Stranger things, uploaded a comment that did not leave his $ 860,000 indifferent: “Suicidal thoughts.” Was it in crisis? Was it a coded message? Not, their account had been hacked, as he himself explained through Instagram.

The comments uploaded by those responsible have been deleted but there is evidence of the messages that were uploaded while they were in the possession of the account: racist content, sexual comments. And, while Schnapp has still not been able to return to normality, luckily Twitter is at work to ensure that its star user can safely communicate with his followers again. The account has, in fact, temporarily ceased to exist, we hope.









Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink en Stranger things.

(Netflix / Netflix)



As reported The Hollywood Reporter, is in a situation similar to that of Mariah Carey or Adam Sandler, who also suffered hacks, or Bill Gates, Barack Obama and the current Democratic candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, recent victims.

This does not appear to have altered normalcy for Schnapp, the 15-year-old actor who perceived over $ 200,000 for each episode from the third season of Stranger things, Netflix’s biggest phenomenon. This Sunday I was uploading photos and videos of fishing during the holidays, or being followed by dolphins in the boat.











