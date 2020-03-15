No Charges Against Andrew Gillum After The Politician & CNN Contributor Was Linked To Suspected Meth Overdose

Andrew Gillum, a rising star within the Democratic celebration and a CNN contributor, has apologized after he was present in a Miami Seaside lodge room early Friday with a person who overdosed on what police consider was crystal meth.

Gillum, 40, rose to nationwide prominence when he grew to become Florida’s first African-American nominee for governor. He narrowly misplaced the November 2018 common election to Republican Ron DeSantis.

The progressive politician’s profession now seems to be in jeopardy after he was discovered “inebriated” on the Mondrian South Seaside lodge, the place police and paramedics responded to a “medical incident.”

Miami Seaside police have been notified after a 56-year-old man named Aldo Mejias known as for assist round 1 a.m., in keeping with the police report obtained by the Miami Herald.

Associated Story How To Watch The First Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders Debate On-line & On TV

Officers discovered Gillum there with Mejias and a 30-year-old man named Travis Dyson, who was being handled by paramedics for a suspected meth overdose.

Mejias instructed officers he arrived on the lodge room round 11 p.m. and located Dyson and Gillum underneath the affect of an unknown substance. Dyson opened the door and collapsed on the mattress. Mejias mentioned he carried out CPR on Dyson earlier than paramedics arrived.

Gillum was found vomiting in a rest room. The police report mentioned the previous Tallahassee mayor was too “inebriated” to talk with officers. The report moreover mentioned officers discovered three plastic baggies of what was believed to be meth on the mattress and ground.

Dyson was taken to an space hospital and was in steady situation. Police mentioned they don’t seem to be pursuing expenses within the case.

Gillum, a married father-of-three, launched a press release Friday saying he had an excessive amount of to drink at a marriage reception.

“I used to be in Miami final night time for a marriage celebration when first responders have been known as to help one among my pals,” Gillum mentioned within the assertion. “Whereas I had an excessive amount of to drink, I need to be clear that I’ve by no means used methamphetamines. I apologize to the folks of Florida for the distraction this has induced our motion.”

He went on to thank first responders and requested for privateness.

“I’m grateful to the unbelievable Miami Seaside EMS staff for his or her efforts. I’ll spend the following few weeks with my household and respect privateness throughout this time,” he added.

Gillum joined CNN in 2019, after his election defeat. The cable information community didn’t reply to Deadline’s request for remark.