NJPW Cancels Remainder Of New Japan Cup Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

March 10, 2020
New Japan Pro Wrestling
New Japan Skilled Wrestling

New Japan Skilled Wrestling has canceled the remainder of the New Japan Cup this 12 months because of outbreak of the coronavirus. NJPW has canceled all events up until March 21st, 2020.

The following scheduled events have been formally canceled by the promotion:

  • Tuesday, March 10, Okayama
  • Thursday, March 12, Korakuen Hall
  • Friday, March 13, Korakuen Hall
  • Saturday, March 14, Chiba
  • Monday, March 16, Toyama
  • Tuesday, March 17, Saitama
  • Wednesday, March 18, Shizuoka
  • Friday, March 20, Niigata
  • Saturday, March 21, Niigata

“After NJPW events between March 1 and 15 have been canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, and showing beneath the ideas laid out by a specialist authorities job stress meeting on Tuesday, March 10, New Japan Skilled-Wrestling has arrived on the dedication to cancel the 5 events remaining inside the New Japan Cup tour between March 16 and 21,” an NJPW press launch reads.

NJPW Cancels New Japan Cup For 2020

The promotion is stating the events are canceled and there was no level out of establishing up the dates later inside the 12 months. New Japan launched on February 26th, 2020 that they’ve been canceling events from March 1st to 15th because of ideas from the Japanese Ministry of Effectively being.

