‘Ninja Assassin’, Rain’s revenge

Raizo (Rain) was picked up from the streets as a child and transformed into a terrible assassin, after being trained by the Ozunu Clan, a secret society whose existence is considered a legend. Tormented by the ruthless execution of his friend by the Clan, Raizo escapes from them … and disappears. It is at this moment that he begins to think of his plan for revenge.

In Berlin, Europol agent Mika Coretti (Naomie Harris) has stumbled upon a clue linking several political assassinations to a network of murderers from the Far East. Defying the orders of his boss, Ryan Maslow (Ben Miles), Mika investigates the agency’s secret files to uncover the truth behind the murders. During the investigation she is targeted by the assassins, and the Ozunu Clan sends a team of thugs to finish her off. Raizo will save Mika from her assailants, but the clan will not tire until both are eliminated.

Rain reunites with a story by the Wachowski sisters

Martial arts are protagonists in Ninja Assassin, a film produced by the wachowski sisters, who became especially famous after bringing the saga of Matrix, the fourth part of which is slated to hit the big screen in 2022. In the feature film broadcast on television today, the direction was carried out by James McTeigue, who already directed another of the great films of the Wachowski: v for Vendetta (2006), starring Natalie Portman.

The singer Rain was the main actor in Ninja Assassin, who was directed by the Wachowski sisters prior to this film in Speed Racer (2008). He led a cast in which he also highlighted the presence of the martial arts specialist Rick Yune and the London actress Naomie Harris, who would become especially famous in the world of cinema when she played Tía Dalma in two of the films in the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) and In the end of the world (2007).

Ninja Assassin. EE.UU., 2009. Acción. 99 min. Dir .: James McTeigue. Int .: Rain, Naomie Harris, Rick Yune, Ben Miles, Shô Kosugi, Togo Igawa, Numan Acar, Richard van Weyden, Sung Kang.

