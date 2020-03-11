Niecy Nash Settles Divorce With Ex Husband Jay Tucker

On the heels of her 50th birthday, Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker have lastly settled their divorce.

Based mostly on The Blast, the two have come to an settlement and sorted out the details of the break up. Niecy will get to take care of a home, Jay will maintain a Ford F-150, and neither will get hold of spousal assist.

“Per the deal, Niecy is awarded their home in Bell Canyon, California, a 2016 Tesla and retains her manufacturing agency, Chocolate Chick. Jay will stroll away with a 2011 Ford F-150 and a look at for $184,820 for his reduce of an precise property sale.”

The two launched their divorce once more in June of 2019 on IG.

The put up mentioned:

“We think about in the beauty of reality. Always have. Our reality is that on this season of our lives, we’re greater buddies than companions in marriage. Our union was such a surprising expertise. And as we go our separate strategies now, we actually really feel fortunate for the love we share – present tense. Thanks all in the marketplace in your assist of us as a pair over the previous eight years. We’re grateful.”

Niecy and Jay had been first married in 2011.