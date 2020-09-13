Nicole Kidman is ‘Queen of the Desert’

Novelist, historian, member of the British Secret Service and, above all, explorer, Gertrude Bell (Nicole Kidman) contributed to redefining the borders of the Middle East after World War I, when the Ottoman Empire, with its 500 years of hegemony over the territory, gave way to the British Empire. This is his story, and that of his two great (and failed) loves.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Nicole Kidman’s leadership

Queen of the desert is a chronicle about the life of Gertrude bell, a woman who collaborated with the British Empire, at the beginning of the 20th century, to redefine the borders of the Middle East. For his work, he was Awarded the Order of the British Empire and the Royal Geographical Society Gold Medal. The German filmmaker Werner Herzog, best known for his work in front of several successful documentaries, was in charge of writing the script and directing this feature film.

Nicole Kidman she led the cast of Queen of the Desert, bringing multidisciplinary Gertrude Bell to life on the big screen. Thanks to this role, the Australian actress shared a cast, for the first time in her career, with James Franco and Robert Pattinson. For both actors it was the second project together, after they had agreed on Love & Distrut (2010).

Queen of the desert. Alem., 2015. Adventures. 125 min. Dir .: Werner Herzog. Int .: Nicole Kidman, James Franco, Robert Pattinson, Damian Lewis, Christopher Fulford, Holly Earl, Mark Lewis Jones, Jay Abdo.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io