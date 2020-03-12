Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon’s Children’ Choice Awards, scheduled for Sunday, March 22, is not occurring, Deadline has discovered.

This yr’s ceremony on the Discussion board in Inglewood, CA was set to be hosted by Grammy winner Probability the Rapper, and can now be postponed.

Nickelodeon launched the next assertion:

“The Children’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the security and well-being of each particular person concerned with the present, which is our prime precedence. We may have additional details about a brand new date sooner or later.”

The information comes as stay New York discuss and late night time exhibits decide to tape sans any studio audiences. Earlier immediately, the 31st GLADD Media Awards in New York nixed their March 19 ceremony.

Main nominees included Avengers: Endgame with 11, adopted by Taylor Swift with 5 noms and Frozen 2, Henry Hazard and Lil Nas X with 4 apiece.

On the record of nominees for favourite children TV present had been A Collection of Unlucky Occasions, All That, Bunk’d, Henry Hazard, Energy Rangers Beast Morphers and Raven’s Dwelling. The remainder of this yr’s nominees could be discovered right here.

Nickelodeon’s Children’ Choice Awards 2020 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Michael Dempsey & Jay Schmalholz function govt producers.