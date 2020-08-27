New details of Robert Pattinson’s Batman spin-off series are known

At Warner Bros they have understood that they have to go to one when producing audiovisuals and that they cannot waste opportunities. Are rolling The batman with Robert Pattinson and, as previously announced, they are also working on a companion series for the HBO Max content platform. Now also new details of this project are known that will have to be understood as a prequel.

If The Batman movie focuses on DC Comics Mike W. Barr’s Year Two stage released in 1987, the series that has the provisional title Gotham PD will be set in the Batman Year One stage when “a masked vigilante begins to remove the city”. In other words, those interested can now recover the Frank Miller comics.















Matt Reeves, the director of The Batman film, also explained that it would be a story told from the point of view of a corrupt cop: “The story is, in fact, a battle for his soul”.

These details have been communicated in the DC FanDome on Saturday where Warner Bros explained the news of its audiovisual productions related to the world of comics. What was known is that Terence Winter, creator of Boardwalk Empire, will be responsible for writing this crime thriller centered on the corruption of Gotham and Jim Gordon’s police department.







What remains to be seen is when this project can be shot and released. Most likely, The Batman will first have to be released in theaters on October 1, 2021. And, to make sure they belong to the same universe and are consistent, Dylan Clark serves as executive producer on both productions.

At the DC FanDome event, the first images of The Batman movie were also shown.















