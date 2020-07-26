New challenge for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

The Guardians of the Galaxy must continue to fight to keep their new family together as they try to solve the mystery of Peter Quill’s true origins (Chris Pratt), who after years of searching, will find his father, Ego (Kurt Russell). Old rivals become new allies, and beloved characters from classic comics come to the aid of these quirky heroes, who will have to re-apply their fighting skills.

Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell and Stan Lee sign up

After the great success he had Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), volume 2 of the adventures of this group of superheroes from Marvel it did not take long to reach the cinema, thus prolonging a trilogy that will be completed in 2022. Always with James Gunn as director and screenwriter, with Chris Pratt leading the cast, this second installment also triumphed at the box office and earned an Oscar nomination in the Best Visual Effects category.

Zoe Saldana and Vin Diesel repeated paper, just like Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, in his case putting voice to Baby Groot and Rocket, respectively. In the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, highlighted the incorporation of three veterans to the plot: Kurt Russell, as the father of the protagonist; Sylvester Stallone, who got into the skin of Stakar Ogord; and the cameo of Stan Lee, considered the father of the Marvel characters.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2. EE.UU., 2017. Science Fiction. 137 min. Dir .: James Gunn. Int .: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Kurt Russell, Michael Rooker, Sylvester Stallone, Stan Lee.

