New Black Widow Theory Says [SPOILERS] Is The Secret Villain

The trailers for Black Widow have launched us to Natasha Romanoff’s Russian household – together with surrogate parental figures Purple Guardian (David Harbour) and Melina (Rachel Weisz) and sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Of all these, it appears to be like just like the film will mine essentially the most emotion between Nat’s reference to Yelena. So, it might be additional traumatic for the heroine if this fan principle seems to be true.

Based mostly on the brand new footage debuted in Black Widow‘s last trailer, which landed on-line Monday, ScreenRant has put ahead the case that Yelena can be taken over by Taskmaster. The trailer reveals that the mysterious villain has taken cost of the Purple Room and has discovered a option to mind-control the Black Widows – we’re informed that they continue to be aware, however don’t suppose for themselves and blindly comply with his orders. And there’s proof to recommend Yelena will befall this identical destiny.

SR notes the significance of the shot that includes Yelena in her white go well with strapped to a medical desk, with markings alongside her hairline suggesting some kind of cranial surgical procedure is about to happen. On condition that she’s carrying her fight gear, the idea goes that Yelena can be kidnapped by Taskmaster’s forces when Group Black Widow breaks Purple Guardian out of jail.

There’s additionally that worrying scene the place Yelena has her eyes closed and an emotional Nat presses her brow to her sister’s. Some are questioning if this teases her demise. That might be a fairly stunning transfer for Marvel although, who’re often superb at holding main spoilers like that out of trailers. As such, it’s extra probably that is Nat mourning how Taskmaster has taken over Yelena’s thoughts.

In any case, we see on this last trailer that she’s already horrified he’s been doing this to the opposite Widows and it will little doubt crush her if the identical factor occurred to Yelena. It is a extremely plausible principle, then, however we’ll have to attend to see Black Widow in theaters from Could 1st to seek out out if it’s correct.