‘Never Have I Ever’ Netflix Series From Mindy Kaling Releases First-Look Teaser

By no means Have I Ever, the brand new coming-of-age comedy in regards to the difficult lifetime of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage woman, has launched its first look teaser.

The sequence will premiere by way of Netflix on April 27. The sequence stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving highschool sophomore who has a brief fuse that will get her into tough conditions.

Netflix



By no means Have I Ever is created by govt producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as govt producer, showrunner and author. The Common Tv venture can also be govt produced by three Arts Leisure’s Howard Klein, David Miner, and Tristram Shapeero.

Kaling, who performed Kelly Kapoor on The Workplace for seven years, starred within the Fox/Hulu comedy sequence The Mindy Mission.

She was additionally the co-creator, author, and producer of the NBC sitcom Champions and the Hulu miniseries 4 Weddings and a Funeral. Her newest movie is the comedy Late Night time.

Watch the teaser above.