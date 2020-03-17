Networks Launch New Weekday Shows On Coronavirus Threat

UPDATED with FCC feedback

ABC, NBC and Telemundo introduced particular weekday protection targeted on the coronavirus as Federal Communications Fee Chairman Ajit Pai thanked broadcasters for his or her efforts in educating the general public in regards to the pandemic.

Pai held a convention name yesterday with tv and radio broadcasters and broadcaster commerce associations to thank broadcasters and talk about further ways in which broadcasters can assist People keep secure and knowledgeable.

“I’m grateful for the steps that broadcasters are taking,” Pai mentioned. “Going ahead, I urged them to air public service bulletins that includes distinguished leisure and sports activities personalities, and native information anchors asking People to follow the social distancing that’s wanted to fight this pandemic. We’d like this important message to be delivered by People who’re acquainted to totally different segments of our society, and broadcasters are ideally located to the duty.”

Pandemic: What You Have to Know, anchored by Amy Robach, will air weekdays at 1 pm quickly rather than GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke on ABC and at four pm ET on ABC Information Dwell. Robach, beginning Wednesday, will deal with the widespread points attributable to the worldwide pandemic and provide options from these adjusting to a brand new lifestyle. ABC Information’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will weigh in with well being and security tips. The present begins Wednesday.

NBC Information will air a reside primetime particular NBC Information Particular Report: Coronavirus Pandemic, anchored by Lester Holt on Thursday, March 19 at 10pm ET throughout NBC, MSNBC, the streaming service NBC Information NOW and Telemundo Digital.

Noticias Telemundo will air Coronavirus: Un Pais en Alerta (Coronavirus: A Nation On Alert), new nationwide weekday newscast beginning at present at 11:35 pm ET. Hosted by Telemundo anchor Julio Vaqueiro, this system will deal with the most recent developments concerning the coronavirus and its impression on the Latino neighborhood.

ABC’s particular program will function reside friends and knowledge to assist households navigate homeschooling, discuss to their children at residence in regards to the disaster, psychological well being, conversations with service-based staff and company CEOs, good deed tales in communities and of neighbors serving to one another and debunk myths and misinformation spreading on-line.

“Pandemic: What You Have to Know” is produced by ABC Information Dwell, the community’s streaming information community. Katie den Daas is Govt Producer for ABC Information Dwell particular occasion protection, and Cat McKenzie is Senior Producer. Justin Dial is Senior Govt Producer for ABC Information Dwell.

Telemundo mentioned its new late-night newscast reaffirms its “ongoing dedication to offer the Latino viewers with essentially the most complete, credible data they should make selections each day.”

“We wish to assist our neighborhood perceive the consequences of this emergency and slightly than reside in worry, be empowered to make knowledgeable selections about their well being,” mentioned Luis Fernandez, president of Noticias Telemundo.

Telemundo mentioned its Telemundo Deportes’ Titulares y Más, a preferred sports activities studio present hosted by Ana Jurka and Karim Mendiburu, will now air in its new time slot at midnight in the course of the week.

Earlier at present, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Community, CMT and VH1 introduced new PSAs in collaboration with the Advert Council for #AloneTogether as a part of a nationwide marketing campaign to advertise security and unity within the coronavirus period.